Where Does Minnesota Stand with Each Official Visitor: Part 1

With May officially here, the Minnesota Golden Gophers' football program will be hosting official visitors later this month, starting on May 30.

The May 30 weekend will be a busy one for the Golden Gophers, who will have a majority of their recruiting class on campus as well as over a dozen uncommitted prospects. Below, Gophers Nation goes over each of the uncommitted prospects and provides the latest intel as well as unofficial predictions of where each prospect will land.

Before we dive into the uncommitted prospects, however, it is important to note that the Gophers will host wide receiver commitment Hayden Moore on May 30, which, with an official visit scheduled to Penn State in June, will be a mighty important visit for the Gophers. Look for P.J. Fleck and wide receivers coach Matt Simon to shut down any chance of that Penn State visit taking place.