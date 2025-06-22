Minnesota Lands Texas DB Trason Richardson

The Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sunday afternoon added another commitment to their 2026 recruiting class as Crawford (TX) defensive back Trason Richardson announced his commitment to the program. Richardson is the 23rd commitment in the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class and the fourth defensive back joining cornerbacks Justin Hopkins and Chance Payne as well as safety Jordan Lampkins. With the Gophers, Richardson is projected to be a safety.

Advertisement

Before his commitment, Richardson also held offers from Louisiana Tech, New Mexico, North Texas, Sam Houston, Southern Miss, Texas State, and UTEP. Richardson jumped onto Minnesota's radar late last month after impressing at a TCU camp in which the Gophers were attending. The Gophers would then set up an official visit with Richardson for last weekend. On that official visit, he received an offer from the program but still needed time to think about his recruitment. Now, one week later, Richardson is ready to wear the maroon and gold.

The Texas native is the 13th commitment for Minnesota in the month of June, a run that has helped propel the Golden Gophers into the top 20 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Gophers may not be done just yet this month either, as they await the decision from several top targets, including in-state four-star tight end Roman Voss and three-star in-state athlete Pierce Petersohn. Voss is expected to announce his decision on Monday between Minnesota and Alabama, while a decision from Petersohn may not be too far away either. Petersohn is coming off an official visit to Penn State and will decide between the Golden Gophers and Nittany Lions.