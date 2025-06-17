REPORT: Minnesota Set to Visit Missouri for Rematch on November 12

According to the Columbia Tribune , the Golden Gophers and Tigers will paly on November 12 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The two sides faced off against eachother in Minneapolis during the 2023-24 season, a a 70-68 victory for the Tigers. Missouri used a strong second half effort to erase a six-point halftime deficit.

The Tigers are coming off a 22-12 (10-8) season in 2024-25 under head coach Dennis Gates. They were one of the highest scoring teams in the country, averaing 83.6 points per game but did struggle defensively, ranking 231 of 364, with 73.6 points allowed per contest.

The Tigers were a six seed in the NCAA Tournament but fell in the first round 67-57 to the Drake Bulldogs.

Missouri is now one of six reported non-conference matchups for the Gophers as their also set to take on Alcorn State, Wisconsin-Green Bay, Fairleigh Dickinson, and Campbell. The Tigers are by far the highest ranked team according to 2024-25's final RPI at 44. The n

On top of their reported non-conference matchups, Minnesota is set to compete in the 2025 Acrisure Series alongside Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Washington, Santa Clara, San José State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada, and Loyola-Chicago. Additional programs are expected to be announced soon.