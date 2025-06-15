Illinois S Jordan Lampkins Commits to Minnesota

"I think Coach Collins has done a great job telling me how I could make an impact on the defense,” Lampkins told Rivals about his decision. “Also think they do a great job of developing players & the environment on campus is fun and enjoyable. Im ready to get to work at “Safety U”

Lampkins is the 18th commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class and the second commitment to commit to the program on Sunday. He joins Ohio offensive lineman Lucas Tielsch in committing to the program following weekend official visits.

Lampkins primarily chose the Gophers over Bowling Green whom he previously took official visits. He was originally set to make a decision on June 18 but opted to announce his decision sooner.

The Bolingbrook product was on campus for a three-day official visit this weekend to get a further look at the program. Coming into the visit, Gophers Nation reported that Lampkins was likely in an advantageous position with other targets at the position likely to head elsewhere. If the Minnesota staff pushed for Lampkins to be a part of the class, it was very likely the Gophers would be his final choice, and that seems to be exactly what happened in this instance.

Aside from his offers to Bowling Green and the Gophers, Lampkins had other offers from Wake Forest, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, Sacramento State and Toledo.

Lampkins is the first safety commitment of Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class, but third defensive back as he joins Ensworth (TN) standout Justin Hopkins and Jefferson (GA) talent Chance Payne as future Golden Gopher defensive backs.