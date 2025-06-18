In-State ATH Pierce Petersohn Announces Top Two

It was all but a formality but on Tuesday night, Minnesota Golden Gophers in-state athlete target Pierce Petersohn has announced his top two.

The Triton athlete will be deciding between the Golden Gophers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Petersohn eliminated the Iowa State Cyclones, who were perceived to be the Gophers' top threat in this recruitment.

The Dodge Center, Minnesota native was expected to visit the Cyclones last weekend but ended up cancelling his official visit to Ames. He is scheduled to visit the Nittany Lions this upcoming weekend. His first offiical visit was to Minneapolis on September 30.