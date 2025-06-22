Where Does Athlon Sports Project Minnesota to Finish in the Big Ten?

The build-up to the 2025 season continues, and recently, Athlon Sports released their predicted order of finishes for multiple conferences, including the Big Ten.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season in which they were 5-4 in Big Ten play. It was the third time in four seasons that the Gophers won eight or more games and the fourth in total under head coach P.J. Fleck.
The 8-5 record was good enough for the Gophers to finish eighth in the Big Ten
So, where does Athlon have the Golden Gophers finishing in the Big Ten pecking order in 2025?
Athlon entering this fall projects Minnesota to finish outside the top-10 in the Big Ten at No. 11. Putting the Gophers ahead of Rutgers, Wisconsin, Michigan State, UCLA, Northwestern, and Maryland.
Ranked ahead of Minnesota is in order; Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, USC, Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington.
Athlon Sports notes that redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lidnsey will determine the ceiling of the Golden Gophers in 2025.
"Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey gained valuable experience in three games last season and has the inside track to the starting job. How Lindsey develops will determine just how high Minnesota can climb in the standings," Athlon said.
They also note that the Gophers, if the offensive line is able to jell early on, the offense will be able to "lean on a heavy dose" of Darius Taylor.
Defensively, Athlon notes that the Gophers will only return five starters from last season, led by Koi Perich, though it still appears to have decently high expectations for the defense.
"New coordinator Danny Collins is stepping into a good situation after this group held teams to 5.1 yards a play in Big Ten action last season. Although new faces must emerge at every level, Collins has enough back to expect this unit to pick up where it left off."
