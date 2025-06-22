Where Does Athlon Sports Project Minnesota to Finish in the Big Ten?

The build-up to the 2025 season continues, and recently, Athlon Sports released their predicted order of finishes for multiple conferences, including the Big Ten.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season in which they were 5-4 in Big Ten play. It was the third time in four seasons that the Gophers won eight or more games and the fourth in total under head coach P.J. Fleck.

The 8-5 record was good enough for the Gophers to finish eighth in the Big Ten

So, where does Athlon have the Golden Gophers finishing in the Big Ten pecking order in 2025?