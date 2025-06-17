2026 Texas RB Ryan Estrada Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a major commitment from four-star El Dorado (TX) tailback Ryan Estrada. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back committted to the Golden Gophers after an official visit over the weekend to the Twin Cities.

Estrada committed to the Gophers over primarily Missouri, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Alabama but held nearly two dozen offers in his recruitment. He is the 22nd commitment for the Gophers in their 2026 recruiting class including their second tailback commitment joining Malven Prep (PA) standout Ezekiel Bates.

As a junior, Estrada had a monster season for El Dorado rushing for over 2,400 yarsd and 32 touchdwons.

P.J. Fleck and the Gophers have had a strong month of June, landing 12 commitments from offiical visitors including six from this weekend's visiotrs list.