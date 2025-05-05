Darius Taylor Named a Top 10 Running Back to Know for 2026 NFL Draft

In a recent article from Pro Football Focus, Minnesota Golden Gophers star running back Darius Taylor was named a top 10 running back to watch for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite the 2025 NFL Draft coming to an end just over a week ago, attention is already being turned to the 2026 NFL Draft.

"Taylor has been a do-it-all back for the Golden Gophers across his first two seasons," Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick said of Taylor. "His 79.9 PFF receiving grade since 2023 leads all Power Four halfbacks, and his 1,317 yards after contact in that span are the second most.

He has a good size at 6 feet and 215 pounds with long strides and the mentality to punish any defensive backs who try to tackle him."

Taylor, a former four-star prospect out of Walled Lake Western High School in Michigan, has been a dynamic tailback for the Golden Gophers over his first two seasons and 18 games played.

Entering the 2025 season, Taylor eclipsed the 1,000 yards from scrimmage mark for the first time in his career with 205 carries for 986 yards while also totaling 54 receptions for 350 yards. He also had a combined 12 touchdowns on the year.

His 1,336 yards from scrimmage last season ranked eighth in the Big Ten while his 12 touchdowns were tied for seventh.

I was a strong sophomore campaign for Taylor, who missed half of the 2023 season with injuries as a true freshman. That being said, as a true freshman, Taylor was fantastic when on the field with 149 touches for 891 yards and five touchdowns.

This upcoming season, Taylor is once again expected to be one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and the country. The Gophers notably added to their running back room this offseason, bringing in reinforcement in Marshall's AJ Turner, Washington's Cameron Davis, and Vanderbilt's Johann Cardenas.