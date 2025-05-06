Minnesota Makes Top Five for TE Target Preston Fryzel

On Monday night, three-star tight end Preston Fryzel announced his top five as his recruitment enters its next stage. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end out of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, has been a top target for the Gophers at the position in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Fryzel is ranked as a consensus three-star prospect across the industry. Notably, according to On3, he is considered both a top-20 tight end nationally and a top-20 player in the state of Ohio.

Also making the cut are the Iowa Hawkeyes, Pittsburgh Panthers, Duke Blue Devils, and Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hawkeyes only recently entered Fryzel's recruitment, offering him in late April. The rest of his top five have had extended presences in his recruitment.

Programs that did not make the cut include Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.