Minnesota Makes Top Five for TE Target Preston Fryzel

On Monday night, three-star tight end Preston Fryzel announced his top five as his recruitment enters its next stage. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound tight end out of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio, has been a top target for the Gophers at the position in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Fryzel is ranked as a consensus three-star prospect across the industry. Notably, according to On3, he is considered both a top-20 tight end nationally and a top-20 player in the state of Ohio.
Also making the cut are the Iowa Hawkeyes, Pittsburgh Panthers, Duke Blue Devils, and Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hawkeyes only recently entered Fryzel's recruitment, offering him in late April. The rest of his top five have had extended presences in his recruitment.
Programs that did not make the cut include Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, North Carolina, Northwestern, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Of his five finalists, Fryzel has scheduled official visits to three programs so far, including Minnesota. He'll start his official visit schedule with a trip to Minnesota on May 30 before visiting Duke on June 6 and Iowa on the final weekend for official visits for the summer, June 20.
That leaves Fryzel room to schedule an official visit on the June 13 weekend and potentially the May 16 weekend as well, if he chooses to do so.
Minnesota currently holds 10 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 30th on the Rivals team recruiting rankings and 32nd on the On3 team recruiting rankings.
