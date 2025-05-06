Indiana TE Tyler Ruxer Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

The latest prospect to schedule an official visit to Minnesota is Heritage Hills (IN) tight end Tyler Ruxer. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ruxer announced his decision to schedule an official visit with the program on Monday night.
Rivals ranks Ruxer as a three-star prospect and by On3 as a four-star prospect as well as a top-200 nationally and a top-10 tight end in the country.
His official visit is one of four official visits he now has scheduled, with trips to Northwestern, Duke, and Purdue also on the docket. The in-state Boilermakers are making the talented tight end a high priority and could be tough to beat. Other programs that have offered Ruxer include Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa, Louisville, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.
Ruxer is the fourth tight end to schedule an official visit to Minnesota this summer, joining Mason Bonner (Mullen - CO), Jack Sievers (Archbishop Murphy - WA), Gabe Weaver (Mary Institute & St. Louis Country Day - MO), and Preston Fryzel (Central Catholic - OH)
