Indiana TE Tyler Ruxer Schedules Official Visit to Minnesota

The latest prospect to schedule an official visit to Minnesota is Heritage Hills (IN) tight end Tyler Ruxer. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Ruxer announced his decision to schedule an official visit with the program on Monday night.

Rivals ranks Ruxer as a three-star prospect and by On3 as a four-star prospect as well as a top-200 nationally and a top-10 tight end in the country.