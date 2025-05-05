California DE Josiah Anyansi Schedules Official Visit

Southern California defensive end Josiah Anyansi has scheduled an official visit to Minnesota for the June 13 weekend. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound standout out of Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, California, announced his decision to visit the Gophers on X, on Sunday.

It is the fourth official visit that Anyansi has scheduled in his recruitment, also planning on making trips to Boise State, UNLV, and Boston College this summer. However, he originally did plan on visiting Cal on June 12, but it now appears that that official visit will either be moved to a different weekend or cancelled outright.

In his recruitment, the 6-foot-3 defensive end also holds offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Fresno State, Kansas, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Utah, among those mentioned above. The Gophers are currently set to host two other edge rushers this summer in fellow California standout Sarrel Howard as well as Pennsylvania native Anthony Charles. We provided updates on both of those players' recruitments earlier on Monday.