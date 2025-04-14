Western Michigan guard Chansey Willis Commits to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' men's basketball program has landed a second transfer portal commitment in as many days. On Monday, Western Michigan transfer Chansey Willis Jr. announced his decision to be a Golden Gopher following an official visit over the weekend.

Willirs Jr. comes to Minnesota after spending one season at Western Michigan, where he averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 assists per game for the Broncos. Willis also shot 42.4% from the floor this season, including 28.4% from three-point range, making just 33-of-116 attempts, while making 72.4% of his free throws, hitting 84-of-116.

Prior to his lone season with Western Michigan, Willis Jr. spent time both at Saginaw Valley State and Henry Ford College, where he averaged 20.0 points and 7.0 assists as a sophomore.

Willis is the ninth player now on the Gophers roster for the 2025-26 season and is the fourth guard on the roster, joining Isaac Asuma, Kai Shinholster, and Northern Colorado transfer Langston Reynolds, who committed to the program on Sunday.

Minnesota head coach Niko Medved and his staff still have six scholarships available for the 2025-26 season.

Willis Jr. will have one year of eligibility remaining to play with the Gophers.