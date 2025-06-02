Minnesota lands Georgia cornerback Chance Payne, adds to top-20 class

On Monday, the Gophers added another commitment to their recruiting class as Jefferson (GA) cornerback Chance Payne announced his decision to join the maroon and gold.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers already picked up five commitments over the weekend from prospects who made their way to Minneapolis for the Gophers' first official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

Payne is commitment No. 16 for the Gophers in their recruiting class and the second cornerback commitment joining Ensworth (TN) standout Justin Hopkins.

"I can 100% see myself being comfortable in the Twin Cities," Payne told Gophers Nation on Sunday after his official visit. "Just because of how the culture is at Minnsetoa and how Coach (P.J.) Fleck preaches, it reminds me of my high school."

Payne's recruitment comes together quickly over the last few weeks for Minnesota. The Gophers only entered the mix of schools for Payne on May 15, but cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe was able to make up ground with Payne quickly. Payne and Monroe spent most of their time over the weekend together.

"I spent the most time with Coach Monroe," Payne said. "We talked about almost anything you could think of," he added. "He's an extremely good guy."

Overall, Payne thoroughly enjoyed his trip to the Twin Cities, his first impression of the program, and the city. "The visit went extremely well," he told Rivals.

Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class now features 16 total commitments and is ranked within the top 20 on the Rivals team recruiting rankings.