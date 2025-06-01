Minnesota Flips 2026 DE Aaden Aytch from Northern Illinois

An already great day for P.J Fleck and the Golden Gophers for even better on Sunday morning. The Gophers already adding a trio of commitments to their 2026 recruiting class, added a fourth, this time flipping Northern Illinois EDGE defender Aaden Aytch.

Aytch is commitment No.14 for the Gophers this cycle and the second defensive lineman joining in-state talent Howie Johnson.