Minnesota Flips 2026 DE Aaden Aytch from Northern Illinois

An already great day for P.J Fleck and the Golden Gophers for even better on Sunday morning. The Gophers already adding a trio of commitments to their 2026 recruiting class, added a fourth, this time flipping Northern Illinois EDGE defender Aaden Aytch.
Aytch is commitment No.14 for the Gophers this cycle and the second defensive lineman joining in-state talent Howie Johnson.
The now former Northern Illinois commit saw his stock rise quite a bit in recent weeks picking up offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Kentucky, and Purdue. But the Gophers were the first to get him on campus for an official visit and took advantage of the opportunity.
He joins on Sunday offensive lineman Mataalii Benjamin, offensive lineman Daniel McMorris, and linebacker Angel Luciano as official visitors to commit to the program on Sunday.
