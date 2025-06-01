UNC Forward Transfer Cade Tyson Commits to Minnesota

The Gophers on Sunday added a portal commitment from North Carolina forward Cade Tyson. Tyson is the 12th player now on the Gophers roster for the 2025-26 season, the first under new head coach Niko Medved.

Minnesota men’s basketball has added a key transfer portal commitment as the calendar has flipped to June.

This past season in his lone year with the Tar Heels, Tyson averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in 32 games. The Monroe, North Carolina averaged less than eight minutes per contest this season while shooting 40.3% from the field and 29.2% from three-point range.

Prior to his one season in Chapel Hill, Tyson played two seasons at Belmont. In 61 games with the Bruins, Tyson made 59 starts and was a dynamic scorer averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and over 42% from three-point range.

As a freshman in 2022-23, Tyson earned MVC Freshman of the Year honors before being an All-MVC second team selection in 2023-24.