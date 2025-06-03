Where does Minnesota Rank in ESPN's Updated FPI for 2025?

But where do the Gophers' rank in the latest FPI ahead of this upcoming season?

Last season, the Minnesota Golden Gophers finished 28th in the FPI after achieving an 8-5 season which included a Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies in January. It was the fourth time in the last five full seasons for the Gophers that they finished within the top-30 after doing so in 2019 (18), 2021 (27), and 2022 (21).

In the latest update, the Gophers ranked 43 in the FPI which ranks them as the 11th best team in the Big Ten Conference.

There are no surprises at the top of the rankings; Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon all rank near the top at four, five, and six respectively. The next Big Ten team is the Michigan Wolverines at No. 17, followed closely by USC at No. 19. The last time to sneak into the top-25 is the Nebraska Cornhuskers at No.25.

Washington (No. 27), Indiana (No. 31), Wisconsin (No. 38), and Iowa (No. 39) round out the top-10 teams in the conference. Following the Gophers' ranking at No. 43, Illinois at No. 44, and UCLA at No. 47 are the final two teams ranked within the top-50.

The bottom tier of the Big Ten spans from No. 55 to No. 92 in the rankings. Rutgers leads the group at No. 55, followed by Michigan State at No. 59 and Maryland at No. 61. Northwestern checks in at No. 74, while Purdue sits far behind the rest, ranked last at No. 92.

The 2025 season will be Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck's ninth season as the head coach of the Golden Gophers. Through his first eight seasons with the program, the Gophers are 58-39 overall and 34-36 in Big Ten play. However, the Gophers have improved to 29-23 in conference action since the 2019 season and are also 6-0 in postseason play under Fleck.