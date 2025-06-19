Minnesota Reoffers 2027 SG Baboucarr Ann

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have reoffered 2027 shooting guard Baboucarr Ann . The Maple Grove (MN) standout was previously offered by Ben Johnson and the previous Gophers' coaching staff.

Now, the Gophers' new coaching staff led by head coach Niko Medved has reoffered Ann. The Gophers and the Arizona State Sun Devils are so far the only programs to extend offers to the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.

As a sophomore Ann averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists for Maple Grove while helping lead the Crimson to a 24-9 record.