Minnesota Football Adds DE Anthony Charles to 2026 Recruiting Class

The Minnesota Golden Gophers strong official visit weekend continued into Sunday afternoon as commitment No.5 of the day and the 15th overall in the program’s 2026 recruiting class came to fruition.

The latest commitment comes from western Pennsylvania standout defensive end Anthony Charles. He’s the second defensive lineman to commit to the program on Sunday joining Indiana standout Aaden Aytch. He’s the third overall in the class as Aytch and Charles both join in-state talent Howie Johnson.