2026 OT Mataalii Benjamin Commits to Minnesota

Benjamin committed to the Gophers over a dozen other offers and was slated to take official visits to Nebraska, Arkansas, and Utah. Those official visits are now unlikely to happen.

P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota football program started its Sunday off in a big way as three-star offensive tackle Mataalii Benjamin , one of the top offensive tackles in the Mountain West region, committed to the Gophers.

Benjamin is the 11th commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class and the third offensive lineman joining Minnesota native Andrew Trout and Wisconsin standout Gavin Meier.

He is notably the second player to commit to the Gophers from the state of Utah this cycle, joining wide receiver Kai Meza. This makes him the fourth prospect from the Mountain West region, joining linebacker Hudson Dunn and wide receiver Rico Blassingame.

A top priority for the staff of the Golden Gophers, Benjamin is a huge recruiting win for the Golden Gophers, especially to nab him over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who were perceived as one of the favorites entering his official visit schedule.