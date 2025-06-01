Priority LB Target Angel Luciano Commits to Minnesota

Priority linebacker target Angel Luciano, a three-star prospect at Steelton-Highspire High School in central Pennsylvania became a third prospect on Sunday morning to commit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers after their first official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle.
He joins, offensive lineman Mitaalii Benjamin of Skyridge (UT) and Oklahoma standout offensive tackle Daniel McMorris as prospects to announce their decision on Sunday.
Luciano is commitment No.13 for the Gophers in the recruiting class and the second linebacker to join the class following in the footsteps of Arizona talent Hudson Dunn
Luciano chooses the Gophers over primarily Michigan State and Cincinnati.
An explosive and versatile linebacker, Luciano projects to a middle linebacker at the collegiate level for the Gophers and will pair well with the already committed Dunn.
Luciano’s recruitment was spearheaded by first-year linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin who developed a strong relationship with the Pennsylvania native.
“As a whole Coach Mariano has been nothing but the best,” Luciano previously told Rivals. “As we continue to build this relationship it grows stronger.”
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @berry_seth14
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation