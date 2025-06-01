Priority LB Target Angel Luciano Commits to Minnesota

Priority linebacker target Angel Luciano, a three-star prospect at Steelton-Highspire High School in central Pennsylvania became a third prospect on Sunday morning to commit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers after their first official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle.

He joins, offensive lineman Mitaalii Benjamin of Skyridge (UT) and Oklahoma standout offensive tackle Daniel McMorris as prospects to announce their decision on Sunday.

Luciano is commitment No.13 for the Gophers in the recruiting class and the second linebacker to join the class following in the footsteps of Arizona talent Hudson Dunn