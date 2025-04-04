Minnesota Men's Basketball 2025-2026 Roster Tracker

(Photo by Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Isaac Asuma (1) shoots the ball while Northwestern Wildcats center Keenan Fitzmorris (5) and guard Jordan Clayton (11) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images)

Minnesota head basketball coach Niko Medved and his staff are actively working to build the Golden Gophers' 2025-26 roster. As of Wednesday, April 2, four players are set to be on Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. With scholarship limits increasing from 13 to 15 starting in 2025-26, the Gophers still have 11 scholarships available to work with. Below, you can take a look at each expected member of the Gophers' 2025-26 roster.

SENIORS (1)

Omot came to Minnesota after one season with California, where he averaged 10.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in four games played before injuries derailed his season. Before his time with the Golden Bears, Omot played in 65 games, starting all 65 for North Dakota, averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest. Omot has told Darren Woflson of Channel 5 ABC that he plans on using two years of eligibility with the Gophers, which would suggest Omot and the Gophers applying for a medical redshirt waiver for his 2024 season.

JUNIORS (1)

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson committed to Minnesota on Tuesday, April 1, after entering the transfer portal with a no-contact tag. In his lone season with the Rams, he averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.1% from the field, including a quality 35.4% from three-point range, while also shooting 75.9% at the free-throw line. Before his time at Colorado State, Crocker-Johnson spent a year at Little Rock, averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 34 games played and 33 starts. He also averaged 23.3 minutes per game. Crocker-Johnson has two years of eligibility remaining.

SOPHOMORES (1)

In his true freshman season with the Gophers, Asuma played in all 32 games, averaging 24.7 minutes per contest. He averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in those 32 contests while shooting 43.7% from the field and 35.7% from three-point range. Asuma has three years of eligibility remaining.

FRESHMEN (1)

Grove did not appear in any games as a true freshman in the 2024-25 season. He was a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle and chose Minnesota over offers from Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Illinois State, Indiana State, North Dakota State, and St. Thomas. Grove has four years of eligibility remaining.

INCOMING FRESHMEN (1)

Shinholster has recently announced that he will be sticking with the Golden Gophers after the coaching change. The Williams Penn Charter School standout committed to the Gophers last September over offers from Drexel, Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, Radford, St. Louis, St. Joseph's, and Temple. Shinholster is the lone 2025 signee to stay committed to the Golden Gophers after forwards Jacob Ross and center Parker Jefferson both requested releases from their letters of intent.

POSITION AND ELIGIBILITY BREAKDOWN

POSITION BREAKDOWN POSITION PLAYERS Guard 2 (Asuma, Shinholster) Forwards / Wings 3 (Omot, Crocker-Johnson, Grove) Centers 0

ELIGIBILITY YEAR PLAYERS Senior 0 Junior 2 Sophomore 1 Freshmen 1 Incoming Freshmen 1 Total 5