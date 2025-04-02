2025 Signee Guard Kai Shinholster Sticking with Gophers

Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class will not be completely barren for new Minnesota head coach Niko Medved. On Wednesday guard, Kai Shinholster, a three-star prospect out of the Philadelphia area announced that he was locked in with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Williams Penn Charter School standout committed to the Gophers last September over offers from Drexel, Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, Radford, St. Louis, St. Joseph's, and Temple.
"I decided to stay because I was able to have great conversations with Coach Medved and the staff," Shinholster told Gophers Nation. "And (I) really enjoy the University of Minnesota and believe in where the program is heading."
Shinholster is the lone 2025 signee to stay committed to the Golden Gophers after forwards Jacob Ross and center Parker Jefferson both requested releases from their letters of intent.
Shinholster honoring his commitment is the second piece of good recruiting news for Medved this week as Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson committed to the Gophers on Tuesday afternoon.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation