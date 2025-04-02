2025 Signee Guard Kai Shinholster Sticking with Gophers

Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class will not be completely barren for new Minnesota head coach Niko Medved. On Wednesday guard, Kai Shinholster, a three-star prospect out of the Philadelphia area announced that he was locked in with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Williams Penn Charter School standout committed to the Gophers last September over offers from Drexel, Mississippi State, Pennsylvania, Radford, St. Louis, St. Joseph's, and Temple.

"I decided to stay because I was able to have great conversations with Coach Medved and the staff," Shinholster told Gophers Nation. "And (I) really enjoy the University of Minnesota and believe in where the program is heading."