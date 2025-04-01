Colorado State Transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson Commits to Minnesota

Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson has committed to Minnesota after entering the transfer portal, Gophers Nation has confirmed. The San Antonio, Texas native follows Minnesota head basketball coach Niko Medved to Minneapolis from Fort Collins. Medved was named the Gophers' head coach late last month following the firing of Ben Johnson.

Crocker-Johnson, in his lone season with the Rams, averaged 9.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He shot 49.1% from the field, including a quality 35.4% from three-point range, while also shooting 75.9% at the free-throw line.

Before his time at Colorado State, Crocker-Johnson spent a year at Little Rock, averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 34 games played and 33 starts. He also averaged 23.3 minutes per game.

He is the first commitment of the Niko Medved era and will have two years of eligibility to play with the Gophers.

The 6-foot-8 Crocker-Johnson is the second forward on the Gophers roster for the 2025-26 season, joining redshirt freshman Grayson Grove, who did not appear in a game as a true freshman this past season. The only other members of the Gophers' current roster for the 2025-26 season is rising sophomore guard Isaac Asuma and 2025 signee Kai Shinholster, who has not announced his plans since the coaching hiring.

Notably, the Gophers have said goodbye to their only other pair of 2025 signees in forward Jacob Ross and center Parker Jefferson after both requested releases from their letters of intent.