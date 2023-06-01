Just days after announcing his top five of Kansas State, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Oregon, one of Minnesota's top targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle, defensive end Wyatt Gilmore released his official visit schedule on Thursday .

Gilmore will begin his official visit schedule this upcoming weekend when he visits the Miami Hurricanes. After visiting the Hurricanes, he'll make his way to Minneapolis next weekend to visit the Golden Gophers. Gilmore is from just 30 minutes outside Minneapolis, in Rogers (MN), and has been a frequent visitor on campus throughout his recruitment.

He'll then make two official visits in one week starting on June 12 when he visits Kansas State, he'll then head to Oklahoma on June 16. Finally, he'll wrap up his busy month on June 23 with a visit to Oregon.

After taking all of his official visits, Gilmore will be looking at a potential commitment in early July he told national recruiting analyst Greg Smith recently.

Gilmore is ranked as a three-star prospect with a Rivals rating of 5.6 and is the fourth-best player in the state of Minnesota. The Gophers currently hold commitments from the second and fifth-ranked players in defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and safety Koi Perich. They hold 14 commitments overall and currently have the 17th-ranked recruiting class in the Rivals Team Recruiting rankings.