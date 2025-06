SUBSCRIBE NOW: 30-DAY FREE TRIAL

On Monday morning, Minnesota's arguable top target at running back to be the second addition to their 2026 recruiting class, Baltimore standout Damon Ferguson committed to Pittsburgh.

It's a tough blow to the Golden Gophers but not an overly serious one either. While the Gophers would've loved to add Ferguson to the class, they already have a quality commitment in Pennsylvania standout Ezekiel Bates and have a few other options left on the board as well.