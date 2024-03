Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers hosted South Dakota defensive end Shawn Hammerbeck on campus for an unofficial visit. It was the first time that the 6-foot-7, 240-pound athlete, who is being recruited as a defensive end, was able to make it to campus.

On the visit, Hammerbeck picked up his third FBS offer from the Gophers, as they join Texas Tech, where he'll visit this upcoming weekend as well as Kansas State. Also offering Hammerbeck is North Dakota State and South Dakota.

Gophers Nation recently caught up with Hammerbeck to discuss the visit and receiving an offer from the Gophers.