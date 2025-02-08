Minnesota looks for third top-25 upset of the season on Saturday

Published Feb 8, 2025
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a strong win in Happy Valley earlier this week, defeating Penn State 69-61, snapping a three-game losing streak. Now, the Gophers will look to make it two straight wins and in the process pick up their third top-25 win of the season, as they take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois enters Saturday with a 15-8 record overall including 7-6 in Big Ten conference play. The Illini have sputtered over the last few weeks, exchanging wins and losses, since January 11, they haven't lost more than two games in a row but haven't won more than one game in a row either. Last time out, they fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway 82-72.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Illinois

TV: BigBTN (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst)

RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

WHEN: 5:07 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota

SPREAD: Illinois -7

Series History

This will be the 188th meeting between the Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini, Illinois has dominated the series when on their home court but the Gophers have been quite competitive at Williams Arena with a 45-47 record.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingIllinois

91

KenPom

17

88

ESPN BPI

13

88

Haslametrics

14

95

NET

14

88

T-Rank

11

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATIllinois

68.8

Points Per Game

70.9

45.0%

FG %

44.3%

32.6%

3-Pt FG %

30.7%

15.8

Assists Per Game

14.6

10.1

Off. Rebounds per game

13.9

33.9

Total Rebounds per game

45.3

23.8

Def. Rebounds per game

31.4

6.0

Steals per game

4.7

5.0

Blocks per game

4.3

1.023

Offensive Efficiency

1.116

1.020

Defensive Efficiency

0.933

67.3

Tempo

75.9

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Mike Mitchell

G/G

Kasparas Jakucionis

Lu'Cye Patterson

G/G

Kylan Boswell

Femi Odukale

G/G

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn

Parker Fox

F/F

Morez Johnson

Dawson Garcia

C/F

Tomislav Ivisic

