Minnesota looks for third top-25 upset of the season on Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a strong win in Happy Valley earlier this week, defeating Penn State 69-61, snapping a three-game losing streak. Now, the Gophers will look to make it two straight wins and in the process pick up their third top-25 win of the season, as they take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois enters Saturday with a 15-8 record overall including 7-6 in Big Ten conference play. The Illini have sputtered over the last few weeks, exchanging wins and losses, since January 11, they haven't lost more than two games in a row but haven't won more than one game in a row either. Last time out, they fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway 82-72.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Illinois

TV: BigBTN (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst) RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen) WHEN: 5:07 p.m. CT WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota SPREAD: Illinois -7

Series History

This will be the 188th meeting between the Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini, Illinois has dominated the series when on their home court but the Gophers have been quite competitive at Williams Arena with a 45-47 record.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON Minnesota Ranking Illinois 91 KenPom 17 88 ESPN BPI 13 88 Haslametrics 14 95 NET 14 88 T-Rank 11

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON Minnesota STAT Illinois 68.8 Points Per Game 70.9 45.0% FG % 44.3% 32.6% 3-Pt FG % 30.7% 15.8 Assists Per Game 14.6 10.1 Off. Rebounds per game 13.9 33.9 Total Rebounds per game 45.3 23.8 Def. Rebounds per game 31.4 6.0 Steals per game 4.7 5.0 Blocks per game 4.3 1.023 Offensive Efficiency 1.116

1.020 Defensive Efficiency 0.933 67.3 Tempo 75.9

PROJECTED LINEUPS

Minnesota POS Illinois Mike Mitchell G/G Kasparas Jakucionis Lu'Cye Patterson G/G Kylan Boswell Femi Odukale G/G Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn Parker Fox F/F Morez Johnson Dawson Garcia C/F Tomislav Ivisic