Minnesota looks for third top-25 upset of the season on Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off a strong win in Happy Valley earlier this week, defeating Penn State 69-61, snapping a three-game losing streak. Now, the Gophers will look to make it two straight wins and in the process pick up their third top-25 win of the season, as they take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini.
Illinois enters Saturday with a 15-8 record overall including 7-6 in Big Ten conference play. The Illini have sputtered over the last few weeks, exchanging wins and losses, since January 11, they haven't lost more than two games in a row but haven't won more than one game in a row either. Last time out, they fell to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway 82-72.
How to Watch - Minnesota vs Illinois
TV: BigBTN (Cory Provus (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analyst)
RADIO: KFAN 100.3 FM or iHeart App (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)
WHO: Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8) vs Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8)
WHEN: 5:07 p.m. CT
WHERE: Williams Arena - Minneapolis, Minnesota
SPREAD: Illinois -7
Series History
This will be the 188th meeting between the Golden Gophers and Fighting Illini, Illinois has dominated the series when on their home court but the Gophers have been quite competitive at Williams Arena with a 45-47 record.
RANKINGS COMPARISON
STAT COMPARISON
PROJECTED LINEUPS
