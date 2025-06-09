Minnesota Hockey Adds USHL Defenseman Finn McLaughlin

On Friday, the Minnesota men's hockey program added a key commitment to their 2025 recruiting class as Muskegon Lumberjacks defenseman Finn McLaughlin officially signed with the program.

McLaughlin, this past season for the Lumberjacks, played in 16 games, recording five points with one goal and four assists. He also played 43 games for Fargo Force "A", totaling 20 points (5 goals and 15 assists).

McLaughlin is one of four defensemen who have signed with Minnesota in their 2025 recruiting class, joining Jacob Rombach, Matthew Gruimes, and Mace'o Phillips.

Notably, McLaughlin's father, Kyle McGlaughin, played at St. Cloud State from 1995 through 1999, while his brother Will McLaughlin is expected to play for the Portland Winterhawks of the WHL next season.

The Golden Gophers this past season went 25-11-4 including 15-6-3 in conference play.