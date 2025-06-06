REPORT: Gophers Transfer Forawrd B.J. Omot to Miss Summer Workouts

According to a report from Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press , Cal transfer B.J. Omot will not be participating in summer workouts with the Golden Gophers as he works his way back from a leg injury.

One of Minnesota's key transfer portal additions will be slightly behind schedule to start his Golden Gophers career.

The news that Omot will be sidelined for the summer isn't overly surprising, as the Mankato, Minnesota native played in just four games for Cal last season before a stress fracture knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Omot left Cal this offseason after just one season with the program. Before his time with the Golden Bears, he played in 65 games for North Dakota over two seasons, averaging 14.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest. He's a career 40.9% shooter from the field and has made 71.6% of his career free throws.

Omot is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season this upcoming fall.