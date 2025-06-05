Minnesota Wrestling Lands Two-Time All-American Transfer Chris Cannon

Cannon will be remarkably entering his seventh season of collegiate wrsetling in 2025-26 after spending five seasons at Northwestern (2019 through 2022; 2024) and one season at Michigan (2023).

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added a key transfer to their roster for the 2025-26 wrestling season. On Wednesday, NGophers wrestling adds 2x All-American Chris Cannon from Northwestern for 2025-26 season.

Cannon who spent theis past season at 141 pounds entered the transfer portal after posting a 4-9 record. It was a notable down season for the New Jersey native who was coming off an injury that cost him the 2023-24 season at Michigan.

Prior to his injury with the Wolverines, Cannon was an All-American for Northwestern in 2020-21 and 2021-22, both coming at 133 pounds.

""Adding Chris Cannon to our lineup is a strong addition for our program," Minnesota head coach Brandon Eggum said in a press release on Wednesday. "He's a proven competitor, a two-time All-American, and brings the kind of experience and toughness that will look to solidify our 133-pound weight class. Having someone with his resume in the room will benefit all of our lightweights."

He is the second transfer portal addition for Minnesota this offeason, joining 125-pounder Jore Volk who joined the program after spending three easons at Wyoming where he was a Big 12 Champion at 125 pounds and posted a 53-19 career record while qualifying for two NCAA Championships.

Both Volk and Cannon project to be the Gophers' starters at 125 and 133 pounds for the 2025-26 season. They'll join Vance Vombaur (141), Drew Roberts (149), Charlie MIllard (157), Andrew Sparks (165), Clayton Whiting (174), Max McEnelly (184), Gavin Nelson (197), and Koy Hopke (285) as projected starters.