5 Things to Know About Minnesota Commit OL Daniel McMorris

(Photo by Parker Thune)

On Sunday, the Minnesota Football program had a big day picking up five commitments for their 2026 recruiting class following their first major official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle. The second of those five commitments was a commitment that was a long time coming, Norman (OK) offensive tackle Daniel McMorris. Below, Gophers Nation goes over five things you should know about McMorris and his commitment to Minnesota.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

1. McMorris was a long time priority for offensvie line coach Brian Callahan

While it took a bit for Callahan to get McMorris across the finish line, the Norman North (OK) standout was a prospect that first alerted Gophers Nation subscribers late this winter as a top priority for Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle fits everything that Brian Callahan looks for in an offensive tackle and has all the makings of a potential anchor on the offensive line. The Gophers since the spring have been a clear leader for McMorris and while there were some rumors he could look to stay closer to home, Callahan and the Gophers did a great job of getting this one across the finish line this past weekend.

2. The Gophers beat out quality competition for the three-star prospect

Also in the race for McMorris included Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Northwestern, Stanford, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Washington State, and Wisconsin. He previously visited Oregon State in May and had official visits to Tulsa, Kansas State, and Iowa State on deck before his decision.

3. McMorris was named one of the top 10 commitments of this past weekend

4. He is one of four offensive line commitments in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class

We hit on this when we took a look at Mataalii Benjamin's commitment on Monday, but offensive line coach Brian Calalhan is building a tremendous class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Gophers earlier in the cycle hit on key targets in offensive tackle Andrew Trout (Rocori - MN) and offensive tackle Gavin Meier (Parker - WI), and then this weekend they hit on two more in Daniel McMorris and Mataallii Benjamin. More or less, Brian Callahan has cleaned up when it comes to his offensive line board, as those four commitments were certainly amongst those at the very top. Notably, the Gophers also hosted three-star offensive guard Malachi Joyner (Williams Field - AZ) this past weekend for an official visit and will be hosting Copley (OH) standout Lucas Tielsch on June 13. So there is a chance that the Gophers add more to this already strong offensive line grouping.



5. McMorris has a big fan in an NFL All-Pro offensive tackle