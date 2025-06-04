5 Things to Know About Minnesota Commit OL Daniel McMorris

On Sunday, the Minnesota Football program had a big day picking up five commitments for their 2026 recruiting class following their first major official visit weekend of the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The second of those five commitments was a commitment that was a long time coming, Norman (OK) offensive tackle Daniel McMorris. Below, Gophers Nation goes over five things you should know about McMorris and his commitment to Minnesota.
1. McMorris was a long time priority for offensvie line coach Brian Callahan
While it took a bit for Callahan to get McMorris across the finish line, the Norman North (OK) standout was a prospect that first alerted Gophers Nation subscribers late this winter as a top priority for Minnesota. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive tackle fits everything that Brian Callahan looks for in an offensive tackle and has all the makings of a potential anchor on the offensive line.
The Gophers since the spring have been a clear leader for McMorris and while there were some rumors he could look to stay closer to home, Callahan and the Gophers did a great job of getting this one across the finish line this past weekend.
2. The Gophers beat out quality competition for the three-star prospect
Also in the race for McMorris included Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Memphis, Northwestern, Stanford, Texas Tech, Tulsa, Washington State, and Wisconsin. He previously visited Oregon State in May and had official visits to Tulsa, Kansas State, and Iowa State on deck before his decision.
3. McMorris was named one of the top 10 commitments of this past weekend
According to Rivals' national recruiting director Adam Gorney, McMorris was one of this past weekend's top commitments.
"Despite being from Norman (Okla.) North, Oklahoma never offered McMorris as the long-time Minnesota lean picked the Golden Gophers over Oregon State, Tulsa, Kansas State and Iowa State over the weekend.
There are some traits here that we love as McMorris is 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds so he’s not completely filled out yet, plus he has really long arms. All that should bode well in the coming years."
4. He is one of four offensive line commitments in Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class
We hit on this when we took a look at Mataalii Benjamin's commitment on Monday, but offensive line coach Brian Calalhan is building a tremendous class in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Gophers earlier in the cycle hit on key targets in offensive tackle Andrew Trout (Rocori - MN) and offensive tackle Gavin Meier (Parker - WI), and then this weekend they hit on two more in Daniel McMorris and Mataallii Benjamin.
More or less, Brian Callahan has cleaned up when it comes to his offensive line board, as those four commitments were certainly amongst those at the very top.
Notably, the Gophers also hosted three-star offensive guard Malachi Joyner (Williams Field - AZ) this past weekend for an official visit and will be hosting Copley (OH) standout Lucas Tielsch on June 13. So there is a chance that the Gophers add more to this already strong offensive line grouping.
5. McMorris has a big fan in an NFL All-Pro offensive tackle
An interesting piece of intel we recently learned about McMorris is that NFL All-Pro and likely future Hall of Famer, Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson, is a big fan of McMorris's potential. While we don't know the exact relationship between McMorris and Johnson, having an NFL All-Pro being a big fan of your game is certainly not a bad thing.
Johnson, a former standout at Oklahoma from 2009-12, has enjoyed a 12-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, which has included being a two-time Super Bowl champion, a two-time first-team All-Pro, a three-time second-team All-Pro, and a six-time All-Pro Bowl selection.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @berry_seth14
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation