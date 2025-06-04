Minnesota Made a 'Strong Impression' on 2026 CB Xavier Jackson

SUBSCRIBE NOW: 30-DAY FREE TRIAL

After originally expected to visit Minnesota for the Gophers' June 13 official visit weekend, top cornerback target Xavier Jackson reworked his official visit schedule and made the trip from New Jersey to the Twin Cities this past weekend.

The three-star prospect at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey has been a long time Minnesota target and among the top cornerback targets on cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe's board. He's also notably a former teammate of 2025 signee Naiim Parrish.