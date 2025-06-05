Former Gophers Star WR Rashod Bateman Signs Extension With Baltimore Ravens

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has signed a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Adam Schefter who reported the extension, also notes that $20 million of deal will be guaranteed.
Bateman, a native of Trifton, Georgia recently completed his fourth season in the NFL, the best of his career so far. In 17 games, Bateman started 14 games for the Rvanes, recording 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.
Prior to being drafted 27th overall in the first round of 2021 NFL Draft, Bateman played in 31 games for the Golden Gophers recording 147 receptions for 2,395 yards and 19 touchdowns. Bateman was a key standout on the Gophers' 2019 team that won 11-games, with 60 receptions for a Big Ten leading 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He also had 51 receptions for 704 yards and six touchdowns in 2018 as a true freshman in 2018 and 36 receptions for 472 yards and two touchdowns in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @berry_seth14
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation