Former Minnesota Golden Gophers star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has signed a three-year, $36.75 million contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. ESPN's Adam Schefter who reported the extension, also notes that $20 million of deal will be guaranteed.

Bateman, a native of Trifton, Georgia recently completed his fourth season in the NFL, the best of his career so far. In 17 games, Bateman started 14 games for the Rvanes, recording 45 receptions for 756 yards and nine touchdowns.