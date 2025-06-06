Minnesota adds Campbell to 2025-26 Nonconference Schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' 2025-26 non-conference schedule continues to take shape. According to Rocco Miller, a college basketball insider, Minnesota will be hosting the Campbell Campbell on Sunday, December 21, at Williams Arena.

It was previously reported that the Gophers were set to face Alcorn State, Wisconsin-Green Bay, and Fairleigh Dickinson this upcoming season.

On top of the reported non-conference matchups, Minnesota is set to compete in the 2025 Acrisure Series alongside Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Washington, Santa Clara, San José State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada, and Loyola-Chicago. Additional programs are expected to be announced soon.

The Gophers are also expected to play the second part of a home-and-home series with Missouri this November, according to Calum McAndrew from the Columbia Daily Tribune in Columbia, Missouri.

The Camels went 15-17 this past season under head coach Kevin McGeehan. The Camels,, however, relieved McGeehan following the conclusion of the season. During his 12 years with the program, the Camels had five winning seasons but finished below .500 in each of their last three.

This offseason, the Camels named former Florida assistant coach John Andrzejek as their next head coach. It is the New York native's first head coaching opportunity.