Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 16, 2025
2026 LB Pierce Petersohn previews official visit to Minnesota
Seth Berry  •  Gophers Nation
Staff Writer

Class of 2026 three-star Triton (Minn.) linebacker Pierce Petersohn will be one of many prospects on the campus of Minnesota on May 31 taking an official visit with the Gophers.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In