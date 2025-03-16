2026 LB Pierce Petersohn previews official visit to Minnesota

Class of 2026 three-star Triton (Minn.) linebacker Pierce Petersohn will be one of many prospects on the campus of Minnesota on May 31 taking an official visit with the Gophers.
Class of 2026 three-star Triton (Minn.) linebacker Pierce Petersohn will be one of many prospects on the campus of Minnesota on May 31 taking an official visit with the Gophers.
Minnesota Gophers forward Aaron Huglen will miss the NCAA Tournament due to a leg injury.
The Minnesota basketball coaching search is underway and here is what we learned on Day 1.
Is there an early name emerging in Minnesota's coaching search?
Former Minnesota Golden Gophers cornerback Benjamin St-Juste has signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Minnesota basketball coaching search is underway after Ben Johnson's dismissal.
Minnesota Gophers forward Aaron Huglen will miss the NCAA Tournament due to a leg injury.
The Minnesota basketball coaching search is underway and here is what we learned on Day 1.
Is there an early name emerging in Minnesota's coaching search?