It's decision day for Simeon (Ill.) offensive tackle target Cameron James , who will be choosing from a final list of schools that includes Missouri, Indiana, Michigan State, Kentucky, and Minnesota.

Minnesota offered the three-star prospect back in October of last year and have been one of the teams standing out throughout his recruiting process for quite a while now.

Here is what James told Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt in an article last week in regards to the Gophers:

“Minnesota is the team that’s recruiting me the strongest," James said. "The way it seems, they really want me and are really, really interested. They’re just keeping up with me, making sure I’m good, getting that family mentality and (maintaining) great communication. I took two virtual visits and they both were pretty fun. They actually (explained) what they do outside of football as a team and how the city is. It was pretty cool.”

Meanwhile, Missouri and Michigan State also appear to have James' attention. Both programs are under first-year head coaches and Eliah Drinkwitz and Mel Tucker have also been heavily involved throughout the recruiting process of James.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound prospect will make his announcement at 3 p.m. central standard time.