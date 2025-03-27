Premium content
Elite in-state DL Talent Eli Diane Discusses Visit to Minnesota
This week, Minnesota hosted elite in-state defensive line recruit Eli Diane, a standout at Wayzata High School. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound lineman picked up an offer from the Gophers in early February, the fifth of his recruitment at the time, joining Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, and Colorado State. Since the Gophers offered Diane, Wisconsin has also joined the fray.

Notably, this was Diane's second unofficial visit to Minnesota this offseason after visiting the program in February, the same day he received his offer from the Gophers. The only other program he has visited this offseason was Iowa State for a junior day visit.

Following this week's visit to Minnesota, Gophers Nation caught up with Diane to discuss his time on campus.

