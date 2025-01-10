Former Gopher Coleman Bryson lands with Bill Belichick and North Carolina

It didn't take former Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson long to find his new home. The former Gopher and Georgia native on Friday morning, committed to the Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In his total career with the Gophers, Bryson appeared in 31 games, recording 54 tackles including one interception, returning it for a touchdown against Syracuse in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl.

The Rapburn Gap, Georgia native was a three-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He committed to the Gophers early in the process over offers from Air Force, App State, Boston College, Louisville, South Florida, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and Washington State among others.

While losing Bryson certainly will hurt the Gophers' depth in 2025 and beyond at safety, Minnesota is currently expected to return key safeties Koi Perich, Kerry Brown, and Aidan Gousby.