Former Minnesota point guard Elijah Hawkins will be playing the next portion of his collegiate career in the Big 12. The Washington, D.C. native announced on Tuesday that he has committed to continue his career at Texas Tech.

Hawkins entered the transfer portal a little over a week ago, just two weeks after announcing he was planning on returning to Minneapolis for the 2024-25 season.



During his lone season with the program, Hawkins averaged 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game. His 7.5 assists per game ranked fourth in the country for the 2023-24 season.