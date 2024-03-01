The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Kollock will be in Minneapolis on March 28, one of five visits he currently has scheduled for March and April.

Rivals250 quarterback Jackson Kollock has confirmed with Gophers Nation that he will be making an unofficial visit to Minneapolis next month.

Minnesota has long been pursuing the Laguna Beach standout, offering him last spring and despite once being committed to the Washington Huskies, the Gophers continued to pursue the four-star prospect, making them a legitimate contender in his recruitment.

Kollock previously visited Minnesota this past summer, a trip that impressed the California native.

""Some things that really stood out to me was the culture and family they are building. The campus is beautiful and everyone in the program is so welcoming," he told Gophers Nation in September. "That’s the type of program I want to be a part of and play for! I loved being coached up by Coach Fleck and Coach (Greg) Harbaugh at camp. They were running around with us and pushing us to be our best. I can’t wait to get back there," he added.

In his recruitment, Kollock has garnered 10 FBS offers from California, Colorado, Colorado State, Memphis, Minnesota, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, and Washington State.