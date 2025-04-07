Davidson F Bobby Durkin Commits to Minnesota

Niko Medved has added another player to his 2025-2026 Minnesota Golden Gophers roster, as Davidson forward Bobby Durkin has committed to the Gophers. He'll have two years of eligibility to play with the Gophers.

The 6-foot-7 forward comes to Minneapolis after two seasons with Davidson in which he played in 65 games, averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

This past season, Durkin played in 33 games, starting 32 while averaging over 30 minutes per contest. The Darien, Illinois native averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the process. The rising junior shot 40.6% from the field throughout the season including 35.5% from three-point range. A strong free-throw shooter, Durkin has posted a career free throw percentage of 85.3%.

His best game this season was a 28-point game against Rhode Island, making 10-of-15 attempts from the field, including 6-of-10 from three-point range. He also had eight rebounds in a 92-90 loss.

In total, Durkin had 23 total games this season with double-digit scoring efforts including 13 of 15+ points and seven of 20+ points.

He is the third forward transfer to commit to Minnesota, joining Colorado State transfer Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Cal transfer BJ Omot. The Gophers now have six players on their roster for the 2025-26 season.