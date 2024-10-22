Advertisement
in other news
Pair of Gophers named mid-season Freshman All-Americans
A pair of Gophers freshmen defensive backs have earned mid-season freshmen All-American honors.
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Analyzing Minnesota's snap count data from their first seven games
A look at the snap count data for Minnesota's first seven games.
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 7
Where does Minnesota's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after seven weeks?
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
A look at the Gophers recent offer spree
A quick glance at the recent propsects offered by the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
in other news
Pair of Gophers named mid-season Freshman All-Americans
A pair of Gophers freshmen defensive backs have earned mid-season freshmen All-American honors.
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bowl Projections: Where will the Gophers go bowling in 2024?
Where do the latest bowl projections have the Minnesota Golden Gophers playing this postseason?
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Analyzing Minnesota's snap count data from their first seven games
A look at the snap count data for Minnesota's first seven games.
• Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Four-star SF Jacob Ross sets official visit to Minnesota
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Minnesota
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OLB
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- WR
- S
- RB
- WR
- TE
- DT
Advertisement
Advertisement