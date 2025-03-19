Frank Mitchell Enters Transfer Portal After One Season with Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Frank Mitchell is entering the transfer portal after one season with the program. He is the third Minnesota player to enter the transfer portal since the end of their season last week in the NCAA Tournament joining forward Kaydn Betts and guard Tyler Cochran.

Mitchell played in 29 games this season for the Gophers, starting nine games and averaging 15.6 minutes per game. In those 29 games, the former Canisius forward averaged 4.9 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 66.3% from the field.

With Mitchell's departure, the Gophers currently have just two forwards on their roster for the 2025-26 season redshirt freshman Grayson Grove and 2025 signee Jacob Ross. They also have one center currently expected to be on the roster next season in 2025 signee and top-150 prospect Parker Jefferson.



