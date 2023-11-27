Gophers extend offer to Harvard DT Thor Griffith
After offering New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer early on Monday, the Golden Gophers continued to be active in the transfer portal, by extending an offer to Harvard defensive tackle Thor Griffith.
Griffith also holds offers from UMass, UCLA, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Houston, Louisville, and Stanford. He announced his entrance into the transfer portal last Friday with one year of eligibility left.
In his four years at Harvard, Griffith was a two-time 1st team All-Ivy selection and was also an FCS All-American selection. During his career with the Crimson, he played in 30 games including making 20 consecutive starts. In those 30 games, he was extremely productive with 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles or a loss, and 15 sacks.
This season, the Gophers defensive line had some success in the pass rush with 23 sacks but struggled against the run, allowing 4.7 yards per attempt this fall. As a whole, the Gophers defense allowed 26.9 points and 373.8 yards per game. Opposing defenses were able to mass 150+ rushing yards in five of the Gophers' seven games including Wisconsin rushing for 267 yards in the program's 28-14 loss to the Badgers on Saturday to finish the 2023 season with a 5-7 record.
The Gophers are set to lose defensive tackler Kyler Baugh this offseason after exhausting his eligibility this season. Outside of Baugh, the Gophers in the interior return names such as Deven Eastern, Logan Richter, Jalen Logan-Redding, and Theorin Randle.
