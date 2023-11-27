After offering New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer early on Monday, the Golden Gophers continued to be active in the transfer portal, by extending an offer to Harvard defensive tackle Thor Griffith. Griffith also holds offers from UMass, UCLA, Boston College, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Houston, Louisville, and Stanford. He announced his entrance into the transfer portal last Friday with one year of eligibility left.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGV4Y2l0ZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR29waGVyRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdvcGhlckZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiAhIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vYkN3bEpQR1UxIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vb2JD d2xKUEdVMTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBUaG9yIEdyaWZmaXRoIChAdGhvcmdy aWZmKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Rob3JncmlmZi9z dGF0dXMvMTcyOTI4NjU4ODgyMjE1MTI5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

In his four years at Harvard, Griffith was a two-time 1st team All-Ivy selection and was also an FCS All-American selection. During his career with the Crimson, he played in 30 games including making 20 consecutive starts. In those 30 games, he was extremely productive with 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles or a loss, and 15 sacks.