Minnesota offers New Hampshire transfer QB Max Brosmer
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to be active in the transfer portal this offseason and on Monday they wasted no time by offering New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer.
Brosmer also holds offers from Buffalo and Western Kentucky.
Brosmer just finished up his junior season at New Hampshire where he completed 64% of his passes this season for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions. It was a strong follow-up to a good redshirt sophomore season for the Georgia native, who completed 63% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. He also has 263 career rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 191 career carries.
The Golden Gophers finished up their 2023 regular season on Saturday with a 28-14 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Despite finishing the season 5-7, the Gophers will still be going bowling thanks to some help from across the country and the highest APR score of non-bowl eligible teams.
The Gophers offense was sluggish in 2023, averaging just 20.2 points and 302.6 yards per game. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in his first year as the Gophers' full-time starting quarterback struggled, completing 53.1% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns while also throwing nine interceptions.
The Gophers currently have three scholarship quarterbacks on their roster Kalikamnais, Cole Kramer, and Drew Viotto. They also hold a commitment in the 2024 recruiting cycle from Arkansas signal-caller Drake Lindsey.
