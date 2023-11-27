The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to be active in the transfer portal this offseason and on Monday they wasted no time by offering New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer. Brosmer also holds offers from Buffalo and Western Kentucky.

