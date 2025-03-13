Former Gopher Benjamin St-Juste Lands with Los Angeles Chargers

(Photo by Oct 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) intercepts a pass in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

Former Minnesota Golden Gopher Benjamin St-Juste has found his next destination. After hitting the open market this week following the Washington Commanders' decision to part ways with the former third-round pick, the Montreal, Quebec native has signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

The former Gopher has signed a one-year deal with the Chargers. The current dollar figure of the contract is not yet known, though it's expected to be on the lower end as the veteran corner struggled significantly in 2024. During his four seasons in Washington, St-Juste played in 54 games, making 45 starts. He totaled 206 total tackles in those 54 games, as well as 34 career pass deflections and one interception. He also forced four fumbles along the way.



ALSO CHECK OUT

After a successful first two seasons with the Commanders, St-Juste struggled in each of his last two seasons, allowing over 700 passing yards and six total touchdowns. NFL quarterbacks in 2024 had a passer rating of 102.2 when targeting him. A change of scenery could be what St-Juste needs to get back on track. St-Juste was a four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, originally signing with the Michigan Wolverines before transferring to Minnesota prior to the 2019 season. In his two seasons with the program, St-Juste played in 18 games, recording 59 tackles and breaking up 13 passes, including 10 in 2019.