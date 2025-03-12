High-scoring guard from Minnesota enters transfer portal

According to reports, Fairleigh Dickinson University guard Terrence Brown, a former standout at Columbia Heights High School and D1 Minnesota, is searching for a new home.

Brown just finished his second season with Fairleigh Dickinson, playing in 32 games for the Knights including 31 starts. In those 32 games, Brown averaged 20.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. He did notably struggle from three-point range shooting 29.6% this season but did shoot 75.9% from the free throw line.

His 20.6 points per game ranked ninth nationally and tops in the NEC this season. He was named the NEC Most Improved Player for his efforts this season.

The Gophers are set to lose five guards this offseason as Tyler Cochran, Lu'Cye Patterson, Brennan Rigsby, Femi Odukale, and Caleb Williams are all playing in their final year of eligibility.



