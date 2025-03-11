Minnesota to host Colorado LB Braylon Hodge in April

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting Colorado linebacker Braylon Hodge for an unofficial visit in April, Hodge reported on Monday.

Hodge is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound prospect out of Cherry Creek High School. So far in his recruitment, the Colorado prospect has three scholarship offers from North Dakota, San Diego State, and Utah State. The Gophers' interest in Hodge is on the fresher side as linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin continues to look to potentially expand his linebackers board.

Currently, Minnesota has locked in three official visits with linebacker prospects: Dodge Center (MN) native and Triton High School star Pierce Petersohn, IMG Academy (FL) standout Duyon Forkpa Jr., and Steelton-Highspire (PA) prospect Angel Luciano.

As a junior, Hodge recorded 50 tackles, including four tackles for loss and one sack.