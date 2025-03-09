Minnesota's Gable Steveson wins fourth Big Ten title

On Sunday evening, Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson won his fourth Big Ten title, becoming the second Gopher ever to do so, joining the aforementioned Vergne Gange, who won titles in 1944, 1947, 1948, and 1949. Steveson also became the first-ever Big Ten heavyweight wrestler to win four conference championships.

To win his fourth Big Ten title, Steveson defeated Penn State’s No. 2 seed Greg Kerkvliet, the defending Big Ten and NCAA champion in the heavyweight division. It was a dominant weekend for Steveson, who also defeated Maryland's Seth Nevills 21-5 and Ohio State's Nick Feldman 15-4.

Steveson will look to win his third NCAA Championship later this month in Philadelphia, from March 20 through March 22. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native will likely have to go through Kerkvliet once again if he hopes to claim his third national title.

With the win, Steveson improves to 14-0 on the season and 97-2 in his career.