Who will Minnesota play in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament?

(Photo by Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Frank Mitchell (00) celebrates with forward Dawson Garcia (3) in the second half against the Southern California Trojans at the Galen Center. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Minnesota Golden Gophers men's basketball program ended its 2024-25 regular season on Sunday afternoon in Piscataway, falling to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 75-67. It was a disappointing end to the regular season for the Gophers, who, after winning three of four games just a few weeks ago, lost four of their last five heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

On Wednesday, the Gophers will have the honor of opening the Big Ten Men's Tournament as the No. 12 seed, facing the No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats. The game is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. and will be streamed on NBC's Peacock app. Note: Minnesota fans looking to watch the Big Ten Tournament will need a subscription to Peacock. A base subscription is currently $7.99. The Gophers and Wildcats met just two weeks ago on February 25, a 75-63 loss for Minnesota. In that matchup, Northwestern's Nick Martinelli gave the Gophers fits, scoring 29 points on 11-of-20 shooting. Dawson Garcia was also excellent, finishing with 26 points and nine rebounds. Minnesota shot 42.1% from the field in that game but struggled from three-point range, hitting just 5-of-19 attempts. The Gophers also committed 13 turnovers, leading to 12 points the other way for Northwestern. The winner of Minnesota vs. Northwestern will advance to face the fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. The current favorite to win the Big Ten Tournament is Michigan State (+250), followed by Maryland (+350), Wisconsin (+650), UCLA (+650), and Purdue (+650). The Gophers notably have the lowest odds of any team in the tournament at +50,000.

The winner of the Gophers' matchup against Northwestern will advance to face the fifth-seeded Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday. The current favorite to win the entirety of the Big Ten Tournament is the Michigan State Spartans with +250 odds. Maryland (+350), Wisconsin (+650), UCLA (+650), and Purdue (+650) round out the top five. The Gophers notably have the lowest odds of any program in the tournament at +50000.

FULL BIG TEN TOURNAMENT SEEDING

1. Michigan State Spartans 2. Maryland Terrapins 3. Michigan Wolverines 4. UCLA Bruins 5. Wisconsin Bruins 6. Purdue Boilermakers 7. Illinois Fighting Illini 8. Oregon Ducks 9. Indiana Hoosiers 10. Ohio State Buckeyes 11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights 12. Minnesota Golden Gophers 13. NMorthwestern Wildcats 14. USC Trojans 15. Iowa Hawkeyes

FULL BIG TEN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 12 (First Round)

Game 1 (#13 Northwestern vs. #12 Minnesota) – 3:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Game 2 (#15 vs. #10 Ohio State) – 25 minutes following Game 1 (Peacock) Game 3(#14 USC vs. #11 Rutgers) – 25 minutes following Game 2 (Peacock)



Thursday, March 13 (Second Round)

Game 4 (#8 Oregon vs. #9 Indiana) – 12 p.m. ET(BTN)

Game 5 (#5 Wisconsin vs. Game 1 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 4 (BTN)

Game 6 (#7 Illinois vs. Game 2 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 7 (#6 Purdue vs. Game 3 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 5 (BTN)



Friday, March 14 (Quarterfinals)

Game 8 (#1 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner) – 12p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 9 (#4 UCLA vs. Game 5 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 7 (BTN)

Game 10 (#2 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner) – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Game 11 (#3 Michigan vs. Game 7 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 9 (BTN)



Saturday, March 15 (Semifinals)

Game 12 (Game 8 vs. Game 9 winner) – 1 p.m. ET(CBS)

Game 13 (Game 10 vs. Game 11 winner) – 25 minutes following Game 11 (CBS)



Sunday, March 16 (Championship)

Game 14 (Game 12 vs. Game 13 winner) – 3:30 p.m ET (CBS)



NOTES: All times are approximate and subject to change … BTN games are also available on the FOX Sports app … CBS games is also available on the Paramount+ app … for more information, please visit the tournament web site at (bigten.org/MBBT).

